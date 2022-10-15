Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips further, ranks 107 of 121 countries

With a score of 29.1, India has ranked below the other south Asian countries except war-torn Afghanistan

India has slipped six places on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) to take the 107th position out of 121 countries.

With a score of 29.1, India has ranked below other south Asian countries except for Afghanistan. The level of hunger in India has been labelled as “dangerous” by the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

The GHI scores are calculated on the basis of four components, undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality. The data can be sourced through various UN and other multilateral agencies, including UNICEF, World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

India’s neighbours, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar have been ranked 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively, all above India. Seventeen countries have scored fewer than five, have ranked between one to 17. Among the 17 are Belarus, Chile, China, Estonia, Hungary, Romania, Turkey etc.

Zambia, Afghanistan, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Chad, Dem. Rep. of the Congo, Madagascar, Central African Republic and Yemen have all ranked below India on the Global Hunger Index 2022.

India has rejected 2021’s Global Hunger Index report, saying that the publishing agencies had not followed “due diligence”.

“It is shocking to find that the Global Hunger Report 20201 has lowered the rank of India on the basis of FAO estimate on proportion of undernourished population, which is found to be devoid of ground reality and facts and suffers from serious methodological issues. The publishing agencies of the Global Hunger Report, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, have not done their due diligence before releasing the report,” the Union ministry of women and child development had said in a statement.