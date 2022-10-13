Global Hotel Alliance sees record jump in revenue as tourists demand rewards

Independent hotel brands across the world saw a 68% increase in room revenue in the first nine months of 2022 as against the same period a year back, as per information revealed by an association.

The Global Hotel Alliance, comprising 22 million members under its GHA Discovery loyalty programme, saw their revenue cross $900 million as the travel industry.

“A combination of higher average rates and a 20 per cent increase in average length of stay globally from January to September versus the same period in 2021, driven by pent-up demand for leisure travel being unleashed, have contributed to the performance boost,” the UAE-absed alliance said.

“Our 2022 performance to date has exceeded all expectations, not only demonstrating travel’s enduring attraction, as it bounces back from the pandemic, but the success of our growth strategy, underpinned by the reinvention of GHA Discovery and the addition of new hotel brand partners to our alliance,” said GHA chief executive Chris Hartley.

Advertisement

The UAE, Maldives and Thailand were the top three countries most preferred by tourists internationally, while Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok topped the most preferred cities’ list. Honolulu, Hawaii and London too saw significant growth in tourist footfall and spending.

Qatar in the Middle East is expected to see a significant jump in the coming months in view of the football World Cup that is scheduled in November-December there. And this is expected to boost revenues for neighbouring Emirates countries as well, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also read: Hotels, homestays nearly full as north Bengal braces for revenge travel during Durga Puja

Tourists from the US spent the most on travel at GHA hotels, at $76 million, followed by those from the UK ($71m) and Germany ($60), making almost a quarter of the revenues by all tourists.

The West’s summer holiday months of July and August proved to be a major boost to the industry as tourists stepped out of their homes and helped GHA achieve revenues just shy of March 2019’s record performance.

“With the leisure travel rebound accelerating into Q4, business travel steadily on the up, evidenced in revenues from our major corporate accounts recovering to 81 per cent of 2019 levels by the end of Q3… we are confident of a positive outlook for the full-year 2022 and heading into 2023,” Hartley said.

According to an extensive GHA member feedback study, travellers were demanding to be rewarded instantly and fairly, not just for nights stayed but also for spend.

“Today’s discerning guests want to be recognised and rewarded instantly, wherever they travel and for whatever they spend, and GHA DISCOVERY now offers this flexibility, with the introduction of the industry’s first digital rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars, enabling members to earn from their very first stay and redeem on future stays for in-hotel spend, from room to dining and spa or golf. With frequent local trips also the new norm due to ongoing pandemic-related travel restrictions, our new programme is more accessible and generous, rewarding members at hotels closer to home,” said Hartley.

The Leela Group of hotels across major cities of India and the Araiya hotels in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, are part of the Global Hotel Alliance.