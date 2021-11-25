Girl kills father with help of friends for sexually harassing her

Police picked up the four accused and have also recovered the weapons

A teen in Bengaluru allegedly sought help from her boyfriend and his three friends and killed her father for sexually harassing her, police said.

Officials said the incident was planned by the girl after her mother went out of town on Sunday night. The crime took place at 12.30am. Around 1:30 am, the girl rushed to the neighbours and told them her father had been attacked by some unknown people.

The police were informed and they found the man lying in a pool of blood. “He had been hacked multiple times and was also hit with a hammer. We noticed inconsistency in the girl’s statements and upon questioning, she told us that her friends murdered him on her insistence,” said a police officer.

According to sources, the girl complained to her friend that her father was sexually harassing her. Her boyfriend then sought help from three of his friends. All four are minors and the girl’s classmates.

After killing the man, her friends left the spot and then she woke up her younger sister. Both the girls screamed for help and alerted their neighbours.

The police picked up the four accused and have also recovered the weapons. The cops are investigating whether the minor’s claim of sexual harassment is true. An officer said prima facie, it looks like the claims of the minor girl are true and the man’s wife has corroborated the claims.