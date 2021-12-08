Gen Rawat: The man who rose through ranks to become country’s first CDS

He will be remembered for his commendable role in controlling militancy in north-east and executing the surgical strike in PoK in 2016

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (December 8). Besides Gen Rawat, his wife, Madhulika Rawat, was among the 13 people who lost their lives in the accident.

Sixty-three-year-old Rawat took off in the Mi-17 chopper with his wife, four crew members and eight others from IAF’s Sulur base in Coimbatore at 11.47 am. The helicopter crashed near a government estate in the Nilgiris in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm, about 10 kms from Wellington, where he was supposed to attend a function along with Army Chief General M M Naravane.

Rawat became India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in December 2019. He was appointed to the coveted post just a day before he was due to retire from services after completing his term as the Chief of Army Staff.

Also read: Leaders condole death of Gen Bipin Rawat

Advertisement

In a career spanning over 40 years, Rawat rose through ranks to grab the post of CDS — a one-point advisor to the Centre on military matters who was primarily entrusted with the responsibility to bring more synergy in country’s three defence services – the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. He faced hiccups on the way to his appointment since the government had to modify rules and extend the age of retirement from 62 years to 65 years, thus clearing the path to his appointment as country’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

Earlier in 2016, Gen Rawat got appointed as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff amidst controversy over his eligibility. He courted controversy for getting preference over two senior officers to become the Army chief.

Rawat studied at the St. Edward School in Shimla and joined Army’s Gorkha Regiment after completing courses in National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978, the same unit as his father.

General Rawat will be remembered for his commendable role in controlling militancy in the north-eastern states of India. He once headed an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control bordering China, an infantry division in Kashmir and a corps in the north-east, again.

Also read: CDS General Bipin Rawat dies in chopper crash, confirms IAF

Gen Rawat played an instrumental role in planning and executing Indian Army’s tough response to an attack by the NSCN-K militants along Myanmar border in 2015. He was also an integral part of the high-level task force which gave shape to the 2016 surgical strikes, carried out in response to Pakistan-backed militant attack in Uri.

General Rawat’s deftness in handling complex military operations in the mountainous terrains of northern and eastern commands helped him rise fast and win the confidence of his superiors.

As a Colonel, Rawat commanded the 5th battalion 11 Gorkha Rifles in the Eastern sector along the Line of Actual Control at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh. Later as a Brigadier, he commanded 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore, Kashmir. He has also been part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force and has headed a multinational team in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he was twice awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation.

Among the many honours General Rawat received during his four-decade illustrious career, the prominent ones are Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal. He was a recipient of the prestigious “Sword of Honour”.