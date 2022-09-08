Garena Free Fire: Claim your redeem codes now

Gamers on September 7 can claim redeem codes to obtain diamonds, the game’s premium currency – which usually come at a steep price – for free

Good news for players of battle royale game Garena Free Fire. Gamers on September 7 can claim redeem codes to obtain diamonds, the game’s premium currency – which usually come at a steep price – for free.

Diamonds are the only currency that can help gamers avail unique cosmetics and in-game items like free gun skins, in the game.

Here are the redeem codes for September 7, 2022:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Other rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

And here’s how to avail your redeem codes:

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site Free Fire (garena.com).

Log in through your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, Huawei or Google id.

Enter the redeem code without making any mistakes and press the ‘confirm’ button below it.

A pop-up message will show up, letting users know whether the redemption was successful. The reward will be delivered within 24 hours if the redemption was successful.

Users can claim the rewards by opening their in-game mail in Free Fire.