Garena Free Fire: Claim your redeem codes now

Good news for players of battle royale game Garena Free Fire. Gamers on September 7 can claim redeem codes to obtain diamonds, the game’s premium currency – which usually come at a steep price – for free.
Diamonds are the only currency that can help gamers avail unique cosmetics and in-game items like free gun skins, in the game.
Here are the redeem codes for September 7, 2022:
Gun skins
FFICJGW9NKYT
YXY3EGTLHGJX
X99TK56XDJ4X
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
FF10HXQBBH2J
WLSGJXS5KFYR
B6IYCTNH4PV3
Other rewards
FF11NJN5YS3E
MSJX8VM25B95
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
And here’s how to avail your redeem codes:
Go to the Rewards Redemption Site Free Fire (garena.com).
Log in through your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, Huawei or Google id.
Enter the redeem code without making any mistakes and press the ‘confirm’ button below it.
A pop-up message will show up, letting users know whether the redemption was successful. The reward will be delivered within 24 hours if the redemption was successful.
Users can claim the rewards by opening their in-game mail in Free Fire.