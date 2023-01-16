Ganga Vilas reaches Patna, vessel never got stuck, says IWAI

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya rejects media reports about the vessel getting stuck in Chhapra

The world’s longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas has reached Patna, and the vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule, said Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya on Monday.

Debunking news reports that claimed the vessel was stuck in Chhapra, Bandopadhyaya said the Ganga Villas had reached Patna as per schedule. “The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule,” IWAI said in a tweet quoting Bandopadhyaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week flagged off MV Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi, which will travel 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems. The 51-day luxury journey covering five Indian states, and Bangladesh will cost Rs 50-55 lakh per passenger.

However, one will have to wait for more than a year to get a suite in the luxury ship, as it is fully booked till March 2024. Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas for its maiden voyage with 32 tourists from Switzerland.

