Ganga Vilas: All about ‘the world’s longest river cruise’ launching this week

The luxury cruise will cover more than 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off what is being touted as the world’s longest river cruise, on board the MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi on January 13.

“This will herald a new age of river cruise tourism for India,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush.

“We are exploring the immense wealth that our rich river system has to offer. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is a step towards unlocking the huge potential that river tourism in our country has to offer. Our rich heritage will get further transcended on the global stage as tourists will be able to experience the spiritual, educational, and cultural richness of India,” added Sonowal.

The cruise itinerary

The luxury cruise will cover more than 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh. The 51-day cruise will cover 50 tourist spots, including Unesco world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

Starting with the famous “Ganga Arti” in Varanasi, it will stop at the Buddhist holy site in Sarnath, visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University, and traverse through the Sunderbans, famous for the Bengal tiger, and Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, famous for the one-horn rhino.

The first cruise, carrying 32 tourists from Switzerland, will set off from Varanasi on January 13 and reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

MV Ganga Vilas

The MV Ganga Vilas is 62 meters in length and 12 meters in width and sails with a draught of 1.4 meters. It has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It has all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for tourists. The ship is equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technologies.

“Will generate employment”

Highlighting the need to develop river cruise tourism in the country, Sonowal said the development of this sector would generate employment in the hinterland. He said the government was making capital expenditures to build capacity for the success of river cruise tourism in the country. The river tourism circuits would be developed and integrated with the existing tourism circuits for maximum exposure and rapid development of this sector in the country, he added.

