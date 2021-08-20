Gadkari says Nehru, Vajpayee ideal leaders of Indian democracy

The ruling party and the opposition should 'introspect' and act with dignity, says Union Minister

In the backdrop of a virtual washout of the just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are “ideal leaders of Indian democracy” and that the ruling party and the Opposition should “introspect” and act with dignity.

The BJP has often lashed out at Neruvian model of development and has blamed the first Prime Minister of independent India for various problems, including Kashmir turmoil, besetting the country.

“Vajpayee and Nehru were the two ideal leaders of Indian democracy. And both used to say that they would act with democratic dignity,” Gadkari said at a function organized by Hindi a news channel, The Indian Express reported.

“Atal-ji’s legacy is our inspiration and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also had a big contribution to Indian democracy,” he said.

Gadkari also broached disruptions in Parliament during the just-concluded monsoon session. The Opposition strongly protested in both Houses over the new farm laws, allegations involving the Pegasus spyware and a steep rise in fuel prices.

Gadkari said there was a time in the Maharashtra Assembly when he led disruptions of the House. “Once during those days I met Atalji, and he told me this was no way to act in a democracy and that it was important to convey your message to the people,” he said.

He said all parties, both ruling and the opposition, must introspect. “The one who is in opposition today will be in power tomorrow, and those in power today will be in opposition. Our roles keep changing,” he said.

He said for years he worked in the opposition. “That’s why I say everyone should act with dignity,” he said. Speaking about the Congress, Gadkari said a strong opposition was necessary in a successful democracy. “Nehru always respected Vajpayee ji and said the Opposition was also necessary.”

“Therefore,” he said, the Congress should emerge as a strong Opposition and act as a responsible party. This is what I wish for them,” he said.