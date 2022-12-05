G20 plans: Several CMs participate in all-party meet chaired by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the all-party meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang, and Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde were among those who attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Those on the government side present at the meeting included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

At the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to make a presentation about the programmes planned by the government during India’s presidency of G20, sources said. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled for September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

G20, or the Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

