On-the-run diamantaire Mehul Choksi, with swollen eyes, spotted in Dominica

A new photo of fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for the PNB scam, has surfaced online in Dominica, an island country in the Caribbean, after going missing from Antigua.

According to multiple reports, Choksi was seen in police custody in Dominica in a photo captured by local media on Saturday shortly after a court in the Caribbean island nation extended till Wednesday its order restraining his deportation.

The photos, apparently released by Chowksi’s lawyer, show him behind bars, with swollen eyes and bruised arm.

The images surfaced two days after Chowksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed the jeweller was “forcefully picked up by various people” from Antigua’s Jolly Harbour and taken to Dominica.

“I have been told that there are marks of torture on the body. Now, we are trying our very best in Dominica for legal recourse so that he is sent back to Antigua,” Chowksi’s lawyerVijay Aggarwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 62-year-old businessman later tested COVID negative after the local court asked authorities to have a test done on him. According to reports, the court is expected to hear a habeas corpus plea, which determines whether the detention is lawful, filed by Choksi, who has been charged with entering the country illegally.

Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued against him. A Yellow Notice is issued by Interpol to track missing persons.

Choksi is wanted in a ₹ 13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank. He was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday (May 23). The reports of Choksi’s “disappearance” created a flutter in the Caribbean island country after the opposition raised the issue in the Antigua and Barbuda Parliament.

Responding to the opposition, Prime Minister Browne had said his dispensation was “collaborating” with the Indian government, neighbouring countries and international police organizations to try and locate him.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly siphoned off ₹ 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run PNB using fraudulent letters of undertaking. Nirav Modi, lodged in a London jail, is contesting his extradition to India after repeated denial of his bail by courts.

Choksi had taken citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 and fled India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently. Both are facing a CBI probe.