Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

"In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions," PM Modi tweeted.

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday (January 13) at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

Also read: Sharad Yadav merges his party with RJD, seeks opposition unity

Advertisement

“On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav’s demise.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav’s demise.

“I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah…great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members.

“In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav’s demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him.

“Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi said, “Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality”.