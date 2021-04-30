First US emergency consignment of COVID aid lands in Delhi

Includes 400 oxygen cylinders, a million rapid COVID test kits and other equipment

The first consignment of emergency COVID aid sent by the US landed in India on Friday morning.

An US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying supplies including over 400 oxygen cylinders, a million rapid COVID test kits and other equipment landed at the New Delhi International Airport.

“The first of several emergency #COVID19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together,” the US Embassy in New Delhi tweeted sharing photos of the consignment.

The US sent help after its President Joe Biden assured to stand by India in its time of crisis. He earlier had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID situation.

“The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases…the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” said a White House situation.

The interaction between the two leaders also came after the US, after facing criticism, lifted the embargo on export of raw materials needed by Serum Institute of India to produce COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.

Apart from the US, several countries including the UK, China and Russia have pledged to help India.

India has been in the thick of a second wave of the pandemic, with daily cases remaining above 3 lakh. Badly-hit states like Maharashtra and Delhi have been struggling with an acute deficit of medical oxygen to treat the massive number of infected patients. While the Centre has announced a fresh round of vaccination from May 1 onwards, for those above 18, many states have expressed their inability to start the same due to non-procurement of required doses of the vaccines.