First sacrilege, now blast: Punjab CM says anti-nationals at work

The blast took place around 12.20pm in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex at a time when the proceedings were on

An explosion in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday (December 23) left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The explosion took place around 12.20pm in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, said police. The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the blast and blamed some anti-national and anti-state forces for trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Channi told reporters in Chandigarh that he would visit Ludhiana. However, stating that the culprits behind the blast will not be spared, he said that some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts with the assembly elections around the corner. For this reason, the government is alert and the people should also be alert, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too was of the view that some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

“First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they are investigating the matter. “A bomb disposal squad is on its way. The area will be sealed until investigation is done,” he added.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Bhullar also suspects that the blast may have been triggered by a human bomb. “The person whose body is inside and is yet to be identified was either carrying the bomb or was very close to the same. We will find out soon,” he said.

The commissioner said that the forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also expressed his sadness about the deaths in the blast on Twitter.

"Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,"

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed his shock on Twitter.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal.