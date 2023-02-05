FIR filed against Ramdev for provocative remarks at Rajasthan’s Barmer

Apart from the FIR registered in Barmer, another complaint against Ramdev was filed before a lower court in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, PTI reported quoting the police.

The FIR was registered at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

Ramdev’s statement

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He had alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

According to Parhai Chauhatan police station SHO Bhutaram, the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Second complaint

Another complaint was filed before a local court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Saturday by an activist Tamanna Hashmi.

Ramdev’s statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments, Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

(With Agency inputs)