FinMin summons Infosys CEO to explain income tax website fiasco

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh on Monday to explain the continuing glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal, which the Bengaluru-headquartered company had developed.

Parekh has been called to appear before the ministry to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved”, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet on Sunday.

“In fact, since August 21, 2021 the portal itself is not available,” the tax department added.

Advertisement

Also read: New Income Tax e-filing portal: Know the salient features

Parekh and Chief Operating Officer UB Praveen Rao were asked to work on the portal to make it “more humane and user-friendly”, the finance ministry had said.

Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021

The portal has been plagued by technical issues since its launch on June 7. Users have often tweeted screenshots of the glitchy site and tagged the finance minister.

Even simple tasks such as profile updation or change of passwords have led to problems for users. The portal is also extremely slow.

So far, Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of Infosys, has been reporting to Sitharaman on a weekly basis. Expressing regrets for the glitches, Nilekani had said they would be resolved.