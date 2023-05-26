Finance Ministry to mint special ₹75 coin to commemorate new Parliament Complex

The new coin will also be a tribute to the country celebrating 75 years of Independence

The Union Finance Ministry has announced that it would launch a special ₹75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of India’s new Parliament building on May 28. The new coin will also be a tribute to the country celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28).

One side of the new coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words “Satyamev Jayate” below it. The left side of the coin will have the word “Bharat” inscribed in Devanagari script, and the word “India” in English will be on the right. “₹75” will be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will have an image of the Parliament complex. The words “Sansad Sankul” will be written in Devanagari script above the image, and “Parliament Complex” in English below the image.

The year “2023” in international numerals will be inscribed below the image of the Parliament Complex.

The 35-gram circular-shaped coin will have a diameter of 44 millimeters, with 200 serrations along its edges. The metallic composition of the coin will be 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent zinc, and 5 per cent nickel.

The design of the coin will follow the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

