Gen Rawat and wife Madhulika cremated, daughters perform last rites

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stood in tribute as bugles sounded in the background. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present, as was a long line of defence officials

General Bipin Rawat was cremated with military honours in Delhi on Friday evening (December 10) as government leaders and military officials paid tribute to the late chief of defence staff. The cremation was performed by his daughters, Kritika and Tarini.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stood in tribute to Rawat as bugles sounded in the background. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present, as was a long line of defence officials.

Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, were cremated at the Brar Square Crematorium where, just a few hours earlier, the armed forces bid goodbye to his aide, Brigadier LS Lidder. Elaborate arrangements were made and 800 service personnel took part.

Also read: IAF’s senior-most helicopter pilot to head investigation into crash

Advertisement

Decked with flowers, and accompanied by dozens of civilians shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai‘ and waving the national flag, the gun carriage carrying the bodies drove slowly through the city before reaching Delhi Cantonment. Military personnel from the army, navy, and air force marched alongside as drummers played in tribute.

Mourners gathered outside as armed forces personnel took the bodies of Rawat and his wife inside the crematorium.

Along with the service personnel and the defence minister, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were in attendance.

People showered flower petals and raised slogans as the gun carriage carrying his mortal remains entered the crematorium.

Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.