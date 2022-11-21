FIFA World Cup: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give religious talks

Naik is accused of money laundering and hate speech in India and his Islamic Research Foundation has been proclaimed and banned for five years

Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has reportedly been invited to give religious lectures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports said.

The news was reported by several media portals and posted by verified Twitter users.

“Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Faisal Alhajri, an anchor at the Qatari sports channel Alkass was quoted as saying on Twitter on Saturday.

“One of the most popular Islamic Scholars of our time Dr Zakir Naik has reached #Qatar for the #FIFAWorldCup,” filmmaker Zain Khan tweeted.

Naik is accused of money laundering and hate speech in India. In March this year, the Union Home Ministry declared Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) illegal and banned it for five years. The Peace TV Network, also founded by Naik, faces ban in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Canada and the UK.

The Islamic preacher is accused of defending terror acts including suicide bombings, and giving religious provocative speeches. He once infamously stated that “every Muslim should be a terrorist” and has called for death penalty for those indulging in homosexual acts.

Naik has been living as a permanent resident of Malaysia since 2016 after the Indian government charged him with money laundering. The Malaysian government in 2020 rejected a request by the Indian government for Naik’s extradition.

The Interpol has also refused India’s repeated requests to issue a Red corner notice against Naik, and in 2021 rejected another to provisionally arrest Naik for questioning into the money laundering and hate speech cases.

The FIFA World Cup had a grand opening at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday (November 20).