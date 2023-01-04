Fest for astro buffs: Four eclipses this year; two to be visible in India

Sky-gazers in India will get to watch a penumbral lunar eclipse and a partial lunar eclipse in 2023

Star-gazers are in for a treat! Four eclipses, including a total solar eclipse, are set to occur in 2023, and two of them might be visible in India, an astronomy expert said in Indore on Wednesday.

There will be two solar eclipses and as many lunar eclipses, said Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt, superintendent of Ujjain’s Government Jiwaji Observatory.

The celestial events will start with a total solar eclipse on April 20. “But it will not be visible from India,” Dr Gupt said.

It will be followed by a “penumbral” lunar eclipse on the intervening night of May 5-6, which will be visible in India, he said.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through penumbra or lighter part of Earth’s shadow, and sunlight falling on the Moon appears to be partially cut off. The Moon remains visible, but with less-than-usual brightness.

The only “annular solar eclipse” will take place on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, and therefore, not be visible in the country.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on the intervening night of October 28 and 29 and it will be visible in India. About 12.6 per cent of the Moon will remain in Earth’s shadow during this eclipse, Dr Gupt said.

In 2022, there were two total lunar eclipses and two partial solar eclipses, he said. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, while a lunar eclipse takes place when Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon.

