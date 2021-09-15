Fear of failing NEET, teenage girl in TN ends her life. Third suicide in four days

The daughter of a daily wager, the girl had taken the NEET 2021 after scoring 84.9 per cent in class 12. She was reportedly anxious about passing the exam

Succumbing to an overwhelming fear of not clearing the competitive national medical entrance exam NEET, one more teenager took her life in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (September 15).

Even as the Tamil Nadu (TN) government’s efforts to seek exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by tabling a Bill to that effect in the Assembly, a 17-year-old girl in the state fell prey to the intense pressure surrounding this medical exam and committed suicide.

This is the third death linked to the NEET exam in the past four days.

The girl, the daughter of a daily wager, had taken the NEET 2021 or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses after scoring 84.9 per cent in class 12, said a NDTV report. She was reportedly anxious about passing the exam.

On September 14, another 17-year-old student had died by suicide after taking NEET on Monday. A day earlier, on Sunday, 19-year-old Dhanush, a farm labourer’s son too committed suicide hours before the exam. He had failed to clear NEET in his last two attempts.

On Monday the state government had passed a Bill (which needs the President’s assent) exempting the state from NEET and allowing admission to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu based on Class 12 marks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to students not to lose hope and has assured that his government will continue the legal struggle against NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu continues its resistance against NEET for being heavily tilted in favour of the wealthy, while poor students and those in rural areas lag behind due to the lack of private coaching.

Over the last few years, 15 medical aspirants have died by suicide in the state, said the NDTV report.

Retd Justice AK Rajan, who had examined impact of NEET and coaching centres in medical admissions, had recommended scrapping the national entrance exam saying it worked against vernacular and poor students.

NEET was introduced in TN during the UPA regime. The then TN Chief Minister MK Karunanidhi – MK Stalin’s father – had managed to get presidential approval for exemption from NEET for the state. But the AIADMK government failed to get a similar exemption from its ally BJP. The Supreme Court too had ruled that NEET should stay.

(Please reach out to a mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: AASRA: +91 98204 66726; SAHAI: 080 25497777)