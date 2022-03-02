‘No value for talent in our country,’ says mother of student who died in Ukraine

Naveen's father said, “The donation is very high for those wanting to study medicine in India. Intelligent students will go abroad to study. Here, a student will have to pay in crores to get a medical seat under quota”

The father of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowdar, who died in Russian attack in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on March 1, responded to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s comment saying students studying in other countries “after failing to qualify” in exams in India.

Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyanagowdar said, “The donation is very high for those wanting to study medicine here. Intelligent students will go abroad to study, and they spend a lesser amount when compared to Karnataka. Here, a student will have to pay in crores to get a medical seat under quota.”

Naveen’s mother said her son was studious and always wanted to become a doctor. Naveen got 97 per cent in his school exams. One of their relatives said the family could never afford to send Naveen to a medical college in India. Therefore, they found Ukraine to be a viable option. The relative said all family members pooled in money to send Naveen to Ukraine.

Vijaylakshmi said they could not opt for a management quota seat in India because that would mean shelling out crores of rupees. “He has talent and so he went to Ukraine. Otherwise, why would we sent him there? We could have made him stay back and rest cattle or agriculture?” she told NDTV.

“No talented person should be born to a poor family. There is no value for talent in our country…no value for talent,” Vikayalakshmi said.

Earlier, Pralhad Joshi kicked a storm when he said that “90 per cent of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India”. Though the Parliamentary Affairs Minister tried to run down the issue saying it is “not the right time to debate why students are moving out to study medicine”, the damage was done. Joshi further said that 60 per cent of Indian students who go abroad land up in China, Russia and Ukraine because of low fee and cost of living.