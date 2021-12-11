Farmers wrap up agitation; march home with dance, music and a smile

The protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi are being vacated with tractors carrying makeshift camping material, ladders and tarpaulins

After successfully fighting a 13-month battle against the Centre’s three farm laws, farmers started vacating the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi on Saturday (December 11) as they prepare to leave for their native villages in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers will organise a victory march (Fateh March) at Singhu and Tikri protest sites on Saturday afternoon, which will mark a formal end to one of the strongest and prolong agitations by farmers in India till date. The march was supposed to start on Friday (December 10), but it was postponed following the tragic chopper accident that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The protest site at Singhu wore a deserted look as farmers started packing up since Thursday evening. They loaded tractors with makeshift camping material, ladders and tarpaulins. Many others were seen dismantling the pandals, which served as their home in winter chill, heat and rain. Chairs and blankets were stacked on one side as tractors were seen rolling out, decorated with lights and flowers with farmers chanting victory slogans. Several protesters, young and old, were seen dancing as they marched homewards.

The satisfaction was palpable on the faces of farmers, who were once labelled “terrorists” and “khalistanis” for standing guard against what they thought was against the interests of the larger agriculture community.

Back home, their fellow farmers and relatives are preparing to give a special welcome to the protesters.

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union declared that farmers will vacate the protest sites on Saturday. “We will talk, pray and meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it will take 4-5 days. I will leave on December 15,” Tikait told news agency ANI.

On December 13, the protesting farmers plan to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to hold another meeting in Delhi on December 15.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the farm laws, farmers told the Centre that repeal of farm laws was just one of their six demands. The Centre responded a few days later by agreeing to form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The Centre said the panel will comprise government officials, agriculture experts and representatives from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Centre has also agreed to the farmer unions’ demand to drop all police cases against farmers, including those concerning stubble burning.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have given in-principle agreement to compensation for farmers who lost their lives, and Punjab has already made an announcement, the Centre’s letter says.

The Bill on electricity will also be introduced only after consulting all stakeholders, including SKM, regarding the sections that affect farmers.

Last week, farmers said Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to them (via a phone call) to discuss outstanding issues; this was after their protests forced the recall of the farm laws.