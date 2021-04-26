Farmers’ protest marks 150 days; leaders claim moral victory

Special convention is planned on May 10 in which farmers from across the country will participate

The farmers’ protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders completed 150 days on April 26. Since November 26, 2020, thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws and for a legal guarantee of MSP.

“The farmers have kept themselves and the movement strong in every season. Today marks the completion of 150 days of the protest. Despite all efforts of the BJP government to discredit the peasant movement, farmers continued their protest peacefully for the last five months,” said Dr Darshan Pal of Krantikari Kisan Morcha.

He said the farmers had already won the battle morally by protesting peacefully for five months. “The victory will be complete once the Centre repeals the three farm laws and assures us of a legal guarantee on the MSP,” said Dr Darshan Pal.

Advertisement

“Our protest is an example of unity and commitment towards a just cause. The Centre tried several tactics to defame the protest, but farmers held their ground during the past 150 days. The farmers will not step back without getting the three farm laws repealed,” said Pargat Singh, a leader of the BKU (Rajewal).

Protest not over

Farmers’ protest witnessed a huge slump in the number of farmers sitting at the border. Aiming to strengthen its agitation against the Central farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to launch the ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ movement from April 24.

The SKM, a joint forum of farm unions spearheading the protest, coined the new slogan to ramp up numbers at the protest sites on the Delhi border. A special convention had been planned on May 10 and farm leaders from across the country would participate in it, the forum said. Union leaders said the date for the scheduled “Parliament march” would be announced at an appropriate time.

Also read: Why farmers from Punjab, Haryana are at forefront of protests?

Ashish Mittal, an SKM member, said as farmers were away for wheat harvesting, their focus would first be on calling them back. He said the BKU (Ugrahan) had called upon its members to start reaching the Tikri border from April 21.

Farm activist Yogendra Yadav alleged the government was hatching a conspiracy in the garb of anti-COVID measures to quell their stir. “They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen,” he said.

SKM leaders had a meeting with Khap leaders from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Singhu Border. There was an announcement made by all participating Khaps that they will extend their full support and cooperation during the current phase of the pandemic.

After the launch of the ‘Phir Delhi Chalo’ movement, thousands of farmers rejoined the protest after finishing their harvesting and selling of crops.

COVID measures taken

SKM decided that proper sanitation and cleanliness will be ensured at protest sites of farmers. Masks and other essential equipment will be distributed to the farmers. The administration has set up vaccination centres in the protest where farmers can go and get vaccinated.

“Farmers will have to take the COVID test after observing symptoms. Farmers are already living in the open space and with physical distancing. SKM is equally fighting against farm laws as well as against corona,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, an SKM leader.

“On the other hand, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the capital Delhi and patients have died due to lack of oxygen in many hospitals. SKM extends its condolences to all those who have died during this period or who are infected. In the interest of the country considering the human aspect, the farmers have already opened the roads from one side of Delhi’s borders for emergency services,” said Harinder.

He stated, “Volunteers at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri and Shahjahanpur borders of Delhi are constantly playing the role of COVID warriors. Emergency services are open at every border. Farmers are helping the COVID Warriors to reach the destination the right way.”

Also read: Farm contribution to GDP dips; so does farmers’ income in past decades

In a meeting with Haryana government officials, it was decided that barricades from one side of the road would now be removed. “Although Delhi Police has not yet removed the barricades, the vehicles coming or going to Delhi are not facing any problem due to the farmers,” added Harinder.

The SKM has made a formal request through an email that the road should be opened so that oxygen, ambulance and other essential services can run smoothly. At the Singhu and Tikri border, teams led by Dr Sawaiman Singh are reaching out to the farmers and urging them to take necessary precautions regarding the pandemic.

‘Won’t go back’

Citing the huge surge in COVID-19 cases, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier appealed to farmers to withdraw the stir on “humanitarian grounds”.

Other politicians from the Central and state governments have appealed to farmers to withdraw their stir. Putting an end to speculation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that if the Centre was concerned about the rising COVID cases and the health of protesting farmers, it should withdraw the controversial farm laws.

“Due to rising COVID cases and rumours, the Parliament march was postponed. It will be wrong to organize the march in the present situation. Farmers will continue to protest till their demands are met. We will prefer dying there. If the Centre is really concerned about the rising COVID cases and health of farmers, it should withdraw the black laws,” he said.