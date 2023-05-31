‘Fake Gandhi’; ‘Jinnah spirit’: Rahul faces BJP backlash for dig at Modi

Addressing the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was “one such specimen” who could start explaining to God how the universe worked

The BJP on Wednesday (May 31) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech in the US.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described the former Congress president as a “fake Gandhi” and as a person “who knows nothing” but has become an “expert on everything”.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said “Jinnah’s spirit enters Rahul Gandhi when he is abroad”, while Union minister Anurag Thakur claimed “Rahul Gandhi never backs down on insulting India”.

Rahul Gandhi in US

Gandhi was speaking at the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress USA. Addressing the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, where he is on a six-day tour, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi was “one such specimen” who could start explaining to God how the universe worked.

“We have a group of people in India, who are absolutely convinced that they know everything. In fact, they think they know even better than God. They can sit down with God and have a conversation and explain to him about what is going on. Of course, our prime minister is one such specimen,” Gandhi said.

Slamming the Congress leader, Joshi claimed his knowledge of history did not go beyond his family. “It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose history knowledge does not go beyond his family is talking about history,” the senior BJP leader said.

“No Mr Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history and can very well defend their geography,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

“Thinking of al-Qaida”

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was “misusing” the country’s agencies and “threatening” the people.

Reacting to the allegations, Naqvi said: “When Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the spirit of Jinnah or the thinking of people like al-Qaida enters his body. I would suggest that he comes back to India and gets exorcism done by a good exorcist.”

Naqvi also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he cannot accept how PM Modi has destroyed his “feudal fiefdom” through inclusive development. The BJP leader added that Gandhi has taken the contract to defame India and that the Congress had “used Muslims like chewing gum”.

“India insulted”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed the Congress leader was lamenting the loss of power. “From London to America, he is speaking against PM Modi. If you have guts, ask the Indians there,” said the BJP leader.

According to him, Indians were insulted during the Congress government, while they are respected across the world under the Modi government.

Anurag Thakur accused Gandhi of insulting India by insulting the prime minister. “Rahul Gandhi insults India on his foreign visits, which is unacceptable. He wants to insult PM Modi but ends up insulting India. Congress cannot digest PM Modi’s global popularity. It cannot digest the hope with which the world sees India,” said Thakur.

He added that Gandhi could not digest the fact that the Australian PM said “PM Modi is the boss”.

Gandhi will interact with the Indian diaspora and American lawmakers during his tour.

(With agency inputs)