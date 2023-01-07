Facing pressure, Karnataka CM Bommai promises cabinet expansion soon

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shivamogga legislator K S Eshwarappa are the most prominent among a string of aspirants eyeing cabinet berths

Facing mounting pressure from party MLAs seeking ministerial positions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state cabinet expansion would take place soon.

He, however, did not disclose the names of legislators likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

“We had a detailed discussion a few days ago. As per the information I have received, a meeting will be convened soon and a decision will be taken. I expect this to happen very soon,” Bommai said.

When asked who would be taken into the cabinet, he said it is left to the BJP high command to decide.

The chief minister said he has explained all the issues to the party’s top leadership. “The final decision will be taken by them. We will let you know when they take any decision. There are indications that it will happen very soon,” Bommai said.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shivamogga legislator K S Eshwarappa are the most prominent among a string of aspirants eyeing a cabinet berth with hardly four months left for the assembly election.

Jarkiholi had resigned as minister in March 2022 after a social activist lodged a police complaint alleging sexual harassment of a woman job aspirant and video clips purportedly showing their intimate moments surfaced. He has repeatedly claimed innocence and insisted that the video was “fake”.

Eshwarappa quit the state Cabinet in April 2022 following controversy over the death of a Belagavi-based contractor, who had accused the BJP leader of demanding 40 per cent commission to award contracts for public works.

Against the sanctioned 34 ministerial posts, 28 are filled and six are vacant.

(With Agency inputs)