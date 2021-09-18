Excited to join Mamata’s party, says ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo

Just two months ago, Supriyo had posted on his official Facebook page, 'Goodbye'.

Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo is back in politics, and in the Trinamool Congress fold.

The Asansol MP on Saturday joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who welcomed him warmly.

Shortly after joining the TMC, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of West Bengal.

Asked if he would quit as BJP MP from Asansol, Supriyo said he will follow the rulebook.

“When I had said two months ago, that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. After getting this new opportunity, however, I decided to change my mind. I am very excited about joining the TMC. I will work for the development of Bengal,” he said.

Supriyo also said that he will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

“I am grateful to Abhishek Banerjee, (TMC national general secretary) and Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to work for the state. I will follow the rulebook; there is no point in holding on to the Asansol seat when I have joined the TMC,” he added.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics. He was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) tweeted: “National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family. We take this opportunity to extend a very warm welcome to him!”

The unpredictability of the move!#BabulSupriyo joins @AITCofficial pic.twitter.com/qR12rQrqS6 — Sparsh Upadhyay (@ISparshUpadhyay) September 18, 2021

Everything possible in love, war and politics. Babul Supriyo joins the TMC. This is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends, only permanent interests.#BabulSupriyo pic.twitter.com/8BfvvGdWRf — Arjun Mehar ☭ | अर्जुन महर ☭ (@Arjun_Mehar) September 18, 2021

Just two months ago, Supriyo had posted on his official Facebook page: “Goodbye. I’m not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPM nobody has called me, I’m not going anywhere…One need not be in politics to do social work.” He later edited his post and removed “not going anywhere”.

Supriyo had joined the BJP in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that year and got elected from Asansol, which he won again in 2019.

The singer-turned-politician was removed from his position as Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change during a cabinet reshuffle on July 7.