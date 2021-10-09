Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal likely to be advisor to J&K LG

He will advise the administration on local matters, a report said

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit politics last year following his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, is likely to be appointed as advisor to J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, according to a report.

He will advise the administration on local matters, CNN-News18 reported.

Faesal topped the IAS exam in 2010, the first person from the Valley to do so. He quit IAS in January 2019, citing “the unabated killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation and invisibilisation of around 200 million Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces [in India]” as the reason. Faesal then floated a new political party that same year in August, but abruptly left politics last year amid speculation that he may return to government service.

Faesal has a deep connection with Kashmiris and he could help the Centre reach out to the youth in J&K, the report said.

Faesal’s appointment, which is likely to be announced soon, comes at a time when civilian killings have risen in the Valley. Seven people, including four from minority communities, have been killed by militants in the past week.