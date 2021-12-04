Ex-CM of united Andhra Pradesh Rosaiah dies at 88, leaders condole

Rosaiah served as the Chief Minister of the AP from September 3 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy till November 25

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah died on Saturday at the age of 88.

Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital here after he fell ill on Saturday (December 4), according to the party sources.

“We are profoundly saddened upon the news of K. Rosaiah Garu passing away. His wisdom, and astute leadership is an inspiration for the party. May his soul rest in peace,” Congress’ Andhra Pradesh wing said in a tweet.

"We are profoundly saddened upon the news of K. Rosaiah Garu passing away. His wisdom, and astute leadership is an inspiration for the party. May his soul rest in peace," Congress' Andhra Pradesh wing said in a tweet.

Rosaiah had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016.

Rosaiah’s political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as the Chief Minister of the AP from September 3, 2009 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, till November 25.

“Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief,” Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said in a statement.

"Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said in a statement.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah in an official release by the CMO.

In the release, Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity.

The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Several Congress leaders including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy expressed condolences.

Reddy in a statement said that Rosaiah has the record of tabling state budget for 15 times as Finance Minister of the undivided AP.

(With inputs from Agencies)