Every Indian views you as a true friend: PM Modi to UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held comprehensive talks to further deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties between the nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held comprehensive talks on Saturday (July 15) to further deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties between the two nations.

India and UAE have agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies, Modi said after the meeting in Abu Dhabi. He added that India-UAE trade had witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year.

The Prime Minister said the agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations. The agreement with the UAE on trade settlement in the two countries’ currencies will boost bilateral trade and investments.

Modi to join COP-28 in UAE

Modi said he always got the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend,” he told the UAE President.

Modi also noted that preparations for COP-28 to be held in the UAE are going on under the UAE President’s leadership, and added that he had made up his mind to participate in the conference later this year.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr-Al-Watan — the presidential palace — where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace. Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

