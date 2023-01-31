Entire world is looking at India’s budget: Modi

Amid the global economic downturn, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people, said Modi

With the Budget Session of the Parliament all set to begin today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the entire world has its eyes on India’s Union Budget amid the prevailing scenario of global uncertainty.

Modi stated this while addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session. “In today’s circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India’s budget,” said the prime minister. He said, “Amid the global economic downturn, our budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people. I firmly believe that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a sincere endeavour to meet those aspirations. She will present the budget before the country tomorrow.”

The Budget Session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu’s first address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Subsequently, Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. The survey is presented just a day ahead of the budget every year.