End of WFH: TCS, Infosys, Wipro plan to call employees back to offices

IT giants TCS, Wipro and Infosys, and financial groups Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Deloitte have all indicated that they will either completely or partially end work-from-home

With COVID-19 cases falling and the pace of vaccination picking up, major IT and banking and financial groups in India are expected to call employees back to office over the next few months.

In recent days IT giants TCS, Wipro and Infosys, and financial groups Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and Deloitte have all indicated that they will either completely or partially end the work-from-home facility that they extended to employees in the wake of the pandemic.

A 2021 LinkedIn survey called ‘The Future of Work’ reveals that an overwhelming majority of Indian professionals – 86 per cent – believe that hybrid work is essential for work-life balance.

Advertisement

However, a survey by Deloitte reveals that 84 per cent of Indians think it is safe to return to workplaces, and show a positive spending intent and brighter outlook. Deloitte’s Global State of the Consumer Tracker signals a cautious consumption revival in the country, aided by decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and an improved vaccination drive.

Also read: WEF survey: Most people still prefer work-from-home option

Recently TCS Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan said that the company will recall 90 per cent of its workforce to the office by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

However, the company said that by 2025, it will allow 25 per cent of its employees to work from home. Wipro and Infosys are also considering similar models in the long term, according to reports.

“As on date, all our offices are working at 100 per cent manpower in line with the directives issued by the respective state governments,” Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Bank, told The Economic Times recently.

“We have allowed expectant mothers, female employees with children below one year of age, employees above 65 years of age, employees with co-morbidities and employees coming from any containment zones as defined by the authorities to continue to work from home,” she said.

However, there are still major holdouts in Indian Inc who will continue to give employees the option of working from home. These include: Nestle India, Tata Consumers, Amway, Dabur and Godrej Consumers. The companies took this decision at a time when a significant chunk of their vaccinated.