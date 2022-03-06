Embassy in Ukraine asks stranded Indians to fill out form for immediate evacuation

Sharing a Google form on Twitter, the embassy has asked Indians to fill out details of contact, passport and current location

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked all Indian nationals stuck in the war-torn country to fill up a Google form, mentioning all their details and current location on an urgent basis, for immediate evacuation.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS,” the embassy tweeted on Sunday.

“Be Safe Be Strong,” the embassy tweeted.

The registration form requires citizens to fill out basic information like name, email id, age, gender, passport number, address in Ukraine, contact number in Ukraine and contact number in India.

The embassy’s hurried call to Indians comes amid a re-escalation of attacks by Russia in Ukraine despite talks of ceasefire.

India has been flying out its nationals from the neighbourhood of the war-stricken country and has so far evacuated 13,300 people, mostly students in 63 Air India flights under the Operation Ganga.