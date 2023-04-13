ED registers FEMA case against BBC India

Under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probe agency has summoned certain BBC executives for recording of statements and submission of documents

According to official sources, BBC India has been slapped with a FEMA case for foreign exchange violations by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (April 13).

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

The move comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were “not commensurate” with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.