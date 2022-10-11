EC allots two swords and a shield as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

The Shinde faction will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3

The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted two swords and a shield as the poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde faction, which is now named as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.

Free symbol

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Commission said it has decided to declare ‘Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal’ (Two Swords & Shield) to be a free symbol and allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election.

The Shinde faction had suggested peepal tree, sword and shield, and sun as its choice of poll symbols.

The Commission had asked the Shinde faction to submit a fresh list of three symbols by 10 am on Tuesday.

Mashaal for Uddhav group

EC on Monday had allotted flaming torch (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting its claim to the Trishul, citing religious connotation.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, EC allotted ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the party name for the Thackeray faction and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.

Rejecting religious symbols

The Commission also rejected Trishul (trident) and Gada (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotation. It also pointed out that the Rising Sun election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is learnt to have taken a tough stand against the allocation of symbols with religious connotations to political parties. The rival factions of Shiv Sena had both claimed Trishul and rising sun as election symbols.