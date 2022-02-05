Delhi, J&K feel effects of earthquake in Afghanistan

People in Noida and Delhi said the ground shook for several seconds

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the richter scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby areas on Saturday morning. The quake occurred at 9.45am IST at the depth of 181km. The epicentre of this earthquake is said to be in Afghanistan, close to Tajikistan border.

There are no reports of property damage, injuries or deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situation in the Union territory. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the northern state of Uttarakhand.

People in Noida and Delhi said the ground shook for several seconds. Residents of the national capital tweeted videos of shaking rooms.

Another quake of 3.8 magnitude had been reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area around 9am.