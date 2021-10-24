Drugs will turn into sugar if SRK joins BJP: Chhagan Bhujbal

The Maharashtra minister said it was ironic how the NCB choose to pursue Aryan Khan instead of probing the seizure of around 2,988 kg of drugs from Gujarat’s Mundra Port

In an acerbic swipe at the BJP over the cruise drugs bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that the drugs would turn into “sugar powder” if Khan joins the saffron party.

“Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP,” the senior NCP leader quipped. Bhujbal, who was speaking at a Samta Parishad-NCP function.

Hinting at a deliberate targeting of Khan, Bhujbal said it was ironic the way the National Control Bureau (NCB) turned a blind eye to the seizure of around 2,988 kg of drugs worth ₹21,000 crore from Gujarat’s Mundra port, and instead focused on “hounding” Shah Rukh Khan, he alleged.

Bhujbal also said the Maharashtra government had got an ordinance passed on OBC quota but a BJP functionary had challenged it in court. He demanded to know if the BJP was against giving reservations to Other Backward Classes.

A special court on October 21 rejected the bail plea of Aryan who was arrested by the NCB during raids on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

The NCB seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD from the cruise ship.