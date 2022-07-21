Droupadi Murmu is India’s 15th President; first tribal woman to occupy post

The NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha.

An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Returning Officer PC Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53 per cent of the total valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union territories are being still counted. In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes. Sources said 17 MPs from opposition parties have cross-voted in her support.

Congratulatory notes pour in

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha conceded defeat, and congratulated Murmu on her victory.

Congratulatory notes poured in from all quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that Murmu will make an “outstanding” President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post. Modi visited Murmu’s temporary residence in Delhi to congratulate her and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Murmu to congratulate her. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among those from the Opposition camp to wish the President-elect.