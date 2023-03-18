Don’t see any middle path to break Parliament logjam: Jairam Ramesh

Makes it clear that the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into Adani Group row is non-negotiable and the question of Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his speech in London does not arise

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said he does not see a “middle path” to end the logjam in Parliament as the Opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue was “non-negotiable” and the question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK does not arise.

In a chat with news agency PTI, Ramesh said the government is rattled by 16 Opposition parties coming together to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and is resorting to a “3D orchestrated campaign — distort, defame and divert”.

The former Union minister also hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s efforts to seek termination of Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Lok Sabha over his remarks in the UK, saying all this was “intimidation” and part of efforts to distract from the real issues.

‘BJP’s bid to divert attention’



The remarks by the Congress general secretary in-charge communications comes amid the logjam in Parliament over Gandhi’s remarks during his recent trip to the UK, with both Houses failing to transact any significant business on the first five days of the Budget Session’s second leg.

Also on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the current logjam in Parliament can be resolved if the Opposition comes forward for talks.

Asked if there is any chance of finding a middle path to break the current stalemate in Parliament, Ramesh said, “I don’t see any middle path because our demand for a JPC into Adani-Hindenburg row is non-negotiable and the question of Rahul Gandhi’s apology does not arise.”

It is a Saturday but that has not deterred us from putting out HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun)-32, a set of 3 questions to the PM directly on the Adani MahaMegaScam from which the BJP is desperately trying to divert attention. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantriji pic.twitter.com/68gZhxJDj1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 18, 2023

“In order to divert attention from this legitimate and reasonable demand for a JPC, the BJP is insisting on an apology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly used forums to raise domestic political issues and criticise his political opponents in China, Germany, South Korea and various parts of the world. He should tender an apology. Why Rahul Gandhi should be making any apology for highlighting what the state of democracy is in our country today?” he asked.

‘Undeclared emergency in country’



There is an “undeclared emergency” prevailing in the country, Ramesh alleged. Asked about the BJP’s charge that Gandhi sought intervention of foreign countries, the Congress leader dismissed the charge, calling it “absolute bunkum and nonsense”. He argued that whatever Gandhi said in the UK is a matter of record with its videos and transcripts available.

Asked about BJP MP Dubey’s demand that Gandhi be expelled from the House for his remarks in the UK, Ramesh said, “This is intimidation. If they want to give a motion to the Speaker, they are welcome to do so. Gandhi will reply.” According to rule 357, Gandhi is allowed a personal explanation in Parliament, he said.

On disruption rather than debate becoming the norm, Ramesh said the Opposition does not have a say as it is also not allowed to discuss issues such as Adani, China as well as economic matters. It was the treasury benches that forced the adjournments, and not the Opposition, he added.

