“Don’t insult common man,” Kejriwal on PM Modi’s revdi comment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned why people, who are facing high inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is insulting the common man by repeatedly talking of free revdi (freebies) culture.

Kejriwal questioned why people, who are facing high inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment. “By calling such things free revdi, the common man should not be insulted,” Kejriwal tweeted in response to a media report in which Modi had slammed the political culture of revdi or freebies.

Price rise worries

“People are quite worried due to the price rise. Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity? Politicians get so many facilities for free. Banks waived the loans of so many rich people. By calling it free revdi again and again, do not insult the common man,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

PM Modi had slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the ‘grih pravesh’ ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

PM’s jibe

“Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I celebrate Diwali, the poor brothers in Madhya Pradesh too are rejoicing during the festival of lights. He is getting a pukka house. His daughter’s life will improve. But when this taxpayer sees that the money collected from him is being spent on the distribution of revdi, he is pained,” the prime minister had said.