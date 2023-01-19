Doctors’ body seeks postponement of NEET PG-2023 by 2-3 months

Say medical students are in a state of turmoil and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the early scheduled date for NEET PG-2023.

The United Doctors Front Association has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG-2023 examination, scheduled on March 5, by two to three months.

In a letter to the minister, the doctors’ body has also sought to revise the new internship cut-off date, stating that many interns still remain ineligible. The Union Health Ministry on January 13 extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

The doctors association said medical students are in a state of turmoil and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the early scheduled date for NEET PG-2023. “As per revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG-2023, internship completion date i.e. June 30 is not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch. Around 10,000 interns from many states are still ineligible for NEET PG-2023 after revision,” the letter dated January 18 stated.

Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. “Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for exam scheduled on March 5,” they said.

“We request you to postpone NEET PG-2023 for a minimum of two-three months and revision of the new internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns to make them eligible for NEET PG-2023,” the letter read.