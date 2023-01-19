Doctors’ body seeks postponement of NEET PG-2023 by 2-3 months

Say medical students are in a state of turmoil and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the early scheduled date for NEET PG-2023.

They have also urged the Union health ministry for revision of the new internship eligibility criteria. Representational pic

The United Doctors Front Association has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG-2023 examination, scheduled on March 5, by two to three months.

In a letter to the minister, the doctors’ body has also sought to revise the new internship cut-off date, stating that many interns still remain ineligible. The Union Health Ministry on January 13 extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31, 2023.

The doctors association said medical students are in a state of turmoil and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the early scheduled date for NEET PG-2023. “As per revised internship eligibility criteria for NEET PG-2023, internship completion date i.e. June 30 is not justifying criteria for ongoing internship batch. Around 10,000 interns from many states are still ineligible for NEET PG-2023 after revision,” the letter dated January 18 stated.

Recently, NEET-PG 2022 special stray round counselling was conducted on January 10. “Many of the NEET-PG aspirants were busy attending counselling. So NEET-PG participants/aspirants are getting less time to prepare for exam scheduled on March 5,” they said.

“We request you to postpone NEET PG-2023 for a minimum of two-three months and revision of the new internship eligibility criteria for ineligible interns to make them eligible for NEET PG-2023,” the letter read.

