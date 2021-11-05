Diwali turns Delhi into gas chamber; air quality dips in other cities too

According to IQAir statistics, PM2.5 concentration in India air is currently 5.2 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value

The Delhi government’s complete ban on bursting crackers went up in fumes as Delhiites flouted all norms during celebrations on Thursday (November 4). The suburbs of Noida recorded the poorest air quality on Friday (November 5) morning with the air quality index (AQI) shooting past 900. In Ghaziabad and Gurugram, the AQI shot past 700-mark, indicating that the air quality in Delhi and its surroundings is now in the “severe” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The AQI of Delhi crossed the 700-mark in the evening on Thursday and remained around 749 till 3 am. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour AQI was 661 at 6 am on Friday, up from 382 on Thursday. It was 314 on Wednesday and 303 on Tuesday.

A thick blanket of smoke enveloped the national city and suburban areas even as fumes from stubble burning in surrounding areas kept the air unbreathable. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) labelled Delhi’s overall air quality index as “very poor” (386) at 8 am on Friday. About 5 hours before, around 3 am the air quality was in ‘hazardous’ category with PM2.5 at 655.07.

Several Delhiites complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes. Fog conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning lowering visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 200 to 500 metres at 5.30 am. Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres, said R K Jenamani, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Notably, the Delhi government has put a complete ban on bursting crackers till January 1, 2022. The Haryana government too had imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region. The Uttar Pradesh government had allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali only for two hours in areas with moderate or better air quality.

Concerned citizens and environment activists shared pictures and videos of fireworks on social media using #DelhiAQI and called the ban on crackers a joke.

The situation isn’t any better in other parts of the country. According to IQAir statistics, PM2.5 concentration in India air is currently 5.2 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

In contrast to Delhi, Mumbai recorded moderate AQI in the range of 140-165. Early this week, the Maharashtra capital’s AQI was in the poor category, i.e., between 201 and 300.

According to SAFAR, Pune’s AQI is ‘satisfactory’ today at 87, but is likely to deteriorate to ‘moderate’ levels on Saturday (November 6) to 177.

In Ahmedabad, the AQI on Friday stands at 181, which may cross 200 on Saturday.

As per AQAir, the air quality indices (AQI) of some of the prominent cities in India at 12 noon on Friday are as follows:

Karol Bagh/Delhi 454

Noida 900+

Agra 360

Lucknow 369

Bhatinda, Punjab 478

Meerut 443

Faridabad 446

Ahmedabad 157

Bhopal 171

Kolkata 174

Hyderabad 101

Bengaluru 142

An Air Quality Index is used by government agencies to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Public health risks increase as the AQI rises. Different countries have their own air quality indices, corresponding to different national air quality standards.

As per SAFAR forecast, stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution may go up to 35 per cent on Friday and 40 per cent on Saturday (November 6). The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day last year as compared to 19 per cent in 2019.

Delhi should ideally shut down tomorrow morning, and the government's cracker ban turned out to be a bigger joke this year. No one cares, meanwhile majority of my family is either down with severe dry cough or headaches. #DelhiAQI is 700+ and the night hasn't even begun. pic.twitter.com/oZHSk2sfJg — Arpan Rai (@miss_rai1) November 4, 2021

The World Air Quality Report (WAQR) 2020 states that India is the third most polluted country in the world. Though the situation has slightly improved, 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities are still in India. Ghaziabad is the most polluted regional city in the world. Fourteen cities of India also figure in the list of the world’s 15 most polluted regional cities. New Delhi is also the most polluted capital city in the world.

Experts said the air quality turned severe owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions — calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height — and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources.

