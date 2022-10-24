Diwali symbolises end of terror, Kargil made it possible: PM Modi

PM Modi in his address to jawans at Kargil said the meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil had crushed the hood of terror

There has not been a single war with Pakistan when Kargil has not flown the victory flag, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the armed forces at Kargil on Monday (October 24). And Diwali symbolised the “celebration of the end of terror”, he added,

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali at the country’s frontiers, PM Modi addressing the jawans said, “The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible,” he said. “In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that,” he added, stressing that Kargil has never lost to Pakistan.

“I have witnessed the Kargil war closely. It was my duty that had brought me to Kargil back then,” adding that there are many memories of that time when the “sounds of victory were reverberating all around”. He also recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999, when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror”.

“In Kargil, our armed forces had crushed the hood of terror and people still remember the Diwali that was celebrated back then,” he said.

He said over the last eight years, the government has worked on implementing reforms in the armed forces by deploying new technologies, developing infrastructure in border areas and opening up positions for women in the forces.

Induction of women in armed forces

“The induction of women in the armed forces will boost our strength,” Modi said and added that reforms in the armed forces that were required for decades are now being implemented. A nation is safe when its borders are secure, economy strong and society full of confidence, added the PM.

India has been dealing with its enemies, both external and internal, with force, Modi said and recounted the steps taken to “uproot” the “terror, naxalism and extremism” from within the country. Further, he pointed out that India has never viewed war as the first option. “We have always seen war as the final resort. We are in favour of global peace. But peace cannot be achieved without strength,” Modi said.

“Our armed forces have the strategies as well as the strength. If anyone dares cast an evil eye on us, our three armed forces know very well how to give a befitting reply,” the PM asserted.

PM Modi also said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is most important to the nation’s security and the country’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.

PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers since 2014

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. In 2014, the PM had celebrated the festival of lights with soldiers at the Siachen Glacier. In the following year, on the 50th anniversary of the 1965 war with Pakistan, Modi visited three memorials in Punjab where the Indian armed forces had fought pitched battles that proved to be key to the country’s victory.

In 2016, the PM travelled to Himachal Pradesh to meet personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Dogra Scouts and the army at Sumdoh near the China border.

Modi, in 2017, was in the Gurez sector in north Kashmir, while in 2018, he celebrated Diwali in Harsil in Uttarakhand which was followed by a visit to Kedarnath.

After being re-elected to the high office in 2019, Modi celebrated Diwali in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2020, he was at a border post of Longewala on Diwali, while last year, he was in Nowshera.