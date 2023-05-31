Distractions by Modi’s drum-beaters won’t change real issues like job crisis, price rise: Cong

Congress response comes after BJP criticises Rahul Gandhi for his comments against PM Modi in the US

In an escalation of the verbal duel between the BJP and the Congress, the latter on Wednesday (May 31) asserted that the real issues hurting people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of hatred, and that completely “made-up distractions” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “drum beaters” will not change that.

The Congress’ jibe came moments after several BJP leaders took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Modi during his visit to the United States. In one of the events, Rahul remarked that Prime Minister Modi thinks he knows everything under the sun and even take the liberty to explain history to historians, science to scientist and warfare to the army.

“There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God,” he said. Rahul also accused the Centre of misusing the intelligence agencies and threatening people.

Several BJP leaders took exception to Rahul’s comments, accusing him of not being able to digest the Prime Minister’s recent grand welcome abroad.

Taking the debate forward, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that “made-up distractions” by the “drum-beaters” of the prime minister will not hide the actual issues plaguing the country.

“Rather than being a mere event, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a transformational movement. It continues to resonate with millions of Indians, here and around the world because it gave them a platform to raise their issues,” Ramesh said in a tweet, tagging Rahul’s tweet on his remarks in the US.

“The real issues hurting our people are unemployment, soaring price rise and the spread of anger & hatred – completely made-up distractions by the PM & his drum beaters will not change that,” Ramesh said.

Rahul, in a tweet in Hindi on his remarks at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in the US state of California, said, “Message of Bharat Jodo Yatra – Walk together and keep opening shops of love in the market of hate.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hit back at Rahul for his remarks in the United States targeting the prime minister. Joshi described the former Congress president as a “fake Gandhi” and as a person “who knows nothing” but has become an expert on everything. Union minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul’s criticism for Modi reflects his intolerance towards the praises for the prime minister during his foreign visits.

