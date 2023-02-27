Display disclosures in social media ads prominently: Consumer Affairs Secy

Influencers and celebrities must disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation, says Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh

A central government official said on Monday (February 27) that disclosures in advertisements should be displayed prominently and not in the form of hashtags or links so as to protect the interest of consumers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh also stressed the importance of conducting social media advertising responsibly at a time when there are 50 crore social media users in India.

He was delivering a keynote address at an event organised by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in Mumbai.

Also read: UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

Advertisement

“Disclose material links”

There is a need for influencers and celebrities to disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation, Singh said.

“Disclosures must be hard to miss and not mixed with a group of hashtags or links,” he noted.

For endorsements in pictures, Singh said disclosures should be superimposed on the image, and for endorsements in videos, disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats.

In live streams, disclosures should be continuously displayed and prominently placed, an official statement said.

Also read: Disclosure of material interest mandatory for social media influencers: Govt

“Don’t mislead”

He emphasised the duty of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies to ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers.

Singh also highlighted the crucial role of striking a balance between supporting businesses and protecting consumer interests.

Differentiating between good and bad advertisements, the official stated that the government’s intention was not to obstruct the growth of businesses but to ensure that ethical standards were met.

(With agency inputs)