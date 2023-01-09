Diaspora members are ‘brand ambassadors’ of India: Modi

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which also saw the participation of the Presidents of Guyana and Suriname

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Pravasi Bhartiyas as “brand ambassadors” of India and said they have a major role in the country’s journey as it enters the ‘amrit kaal’ of the next 25 years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi praises diaspora

“I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are the brand ambassador for yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts and also millets,” Modi said of the Indian diaspora.

“The GenNext Pravasis are also curious to know about the country of their parents’ origin,” he said.

The Prime Minister asked universities in India to document contributions made by the diaspora in their respective countries.

Lavishing praise on Indore, Modi said the city is ahead of its time not only in cleanliness but also in taking care of its heritage.

He lavished praise on the delicacies of Indore as “mouth-watering”.

Suriname, Guyana

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, a special guest of honour, said India had proved to be a reliable partner on regional and global platforms.

“Suriname has sought partnership (with India) in various fields including health, financial sectors and strengthening cultural ties by setting up institutes for Hindi language promotion in the Caribbean country,” he said.

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the chief guest, said: “When globalisation failed during the pandemic, Modi showed that it exists.”

He recalled India’s help in providing Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to various countries and termed India as an important strategic partner.

(With Agency inputs)