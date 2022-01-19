Dhoni’s love for vehicles makes him proud owner of Land Rover 3

The former captain chose this classic from the 1970s out of 19 cars that were up for sale during the online auction

MS Dhoni took his love for cars to the next level by buying a classic Land Rover 3.

The retired cricketer, who already boasts of several bikes and four-wheelers in his garage, bought the vintage vehicle at an online auction on December 19.

Several celebrities had participated in the auction, said the organisers, Big Boy Toyz, adding that many of the people who attended the auction were first-time buyers and had no guidance on what to buy and where to buy.

A total of 19 cars were up for sale from Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Land Rover, Austin, Mercedes-Benz and others. About half of the cars on display were sold during the auction. The exclusive collection has been put on display at a showroom in Gurgaon.

Advertisement

Dhoni is the proud owner some of the best cars and bikes in the market. Audi Q7, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Mercedes-Benz GLE are some of them, besides owning motorcycles like Yamaha RD350, Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Confederate Hellcat X32, BSA Goldstar, Kawasaki Ninja H2 etc.

Land Rover 3 was built during the 1970s and was available in the market till the mid 1980s. It had a 2.25-litre engine and offered a four-speed manual transmission box.

Jatin Ahuja, Founder and MD, BBT said, “Vintage Cars and Classic Cars are a multibillion-dollar industry globally. We are the first company to introduce it in an organized and efficient way in India. These auctions are aimed at all the car enthusiasts of the country who love vintage and classic cars. Gradually this business is going to expand in India. We want to be a platform where people can always find the vintage and classic cars they desire.”

Big Boy Toyz (BBT) is in an expansion mode and plans to organise online auctions of vintage vehicles every two months. The next auction is scheduled to be held by the end of February this year.