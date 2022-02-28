DGCA’s ban on regular international flights extended till further orders

After a 23-month ban, regular international flights was expected to resume services in March or April.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Monday (February 28), which stated that the ban on regular commercial international passenger flights to and from India has been extended until further orders.

Scheduled flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country under travel restrictions related to COVID-19. On January 19, the ban was extended until February 28.

In a circular dated February 28, the country’s aviation regulator DGCA said that it has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. “This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,” it mentioned.

India has air transport bubbles with Afghanistan, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, US and Uzbekistan.

After a 23-month ban, regular international flights was expected to resume services in March or April. Back in November 2021, the government had also planned to resume scheduled international flight operations from December 15 onwards. But due to the Omicron threat, the government revoked its November 26 decision.h