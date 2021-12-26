Desmond Tutu, giant of apartheid struggle in South Africa, dies aged 90

Tutu, described as the moral conscience of his nation, died in Cape Town on Boxing Day

Desmond Tutu, a giant of the struggle against Apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, and retired Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, was the moral conscience of his nation.

“The passing of archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel peace prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.”

Advertisement

“Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning,” Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, said in a statement on behalf of the Tutu family.

She did not give details on the cause of death.