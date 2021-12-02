Delhi’s air quality slips to severe category, expected to improve from Friday

Delhi clocked an AQI of 419 at 8 am on Thursday, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season’s average at 13.4 degrees Celsius

The air quality of the national capital deteriorated on Thursday (December 2) and settled in the severe category, and clocked an AQI of 419 at 8 am, even as the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season’s average at 13.4 degrees Celsius.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality is likely to improve from Friday, due to better wind speed.

From December 3, winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants, but the AQI is likely to remain in the very poor category. “Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants,” SAFAR said in its advisory.

On Wednesday, the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) read 370. It was 328 on Tuesday.

Neighbouring NCR towns Faridabad, which recorded 441 AQI and Noida at 404, also witnessed severe air quality on Thursday morning. However, the AQI in Greater Noida (381), Gurugram (361), and Ghaziabad (359), fell in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast light rain on Thursday.

“There will be partly cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Thursday,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office said that maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Worst air pollution since record

Delhi saw its worst November air this year since the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started measuring the air quality index (AQI) in 2015.

The month saw 11 “severe” air quality days, the highest since 2015. The average AQI was 376, beating the record of 374 in 2016.

Experts said that the extended monsoon resulted in high stubble burning counts in the first two weeks of November and meteorological parameters, including low wind speed and low mixing layer height, caused pollutants to get trapped in the atmosphere.

In contrast to November, Delhi recorded the cleanest October in 2021 since 2015.

AQIs of Delhi’s neighbouring cities

Faridabad 441 AQI

Noida 404 AQI

Greater Noida 381 AQI

Gurugram 361 AQI

Ghaziabad 359 AQI

(With inputs from Agencies)