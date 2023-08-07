Delhi Services Bill to be tabled in RS today; AAP, Congress issue whips to MPs

The odds are stacked in the NDA government’s favour as the BJD and the YSRCP have already pledged their support to the government on the bill

The Parliament is headed for a stormy session on Monday (August 7) with the government all set to table the contentious Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have issued whips to their MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Advertisement

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip asking all Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 11 am onwards.

The Congress has also issued a three-lined whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ Chief Whip in the Upper House, issued the three-lined whip on August 4, saying that “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023”. “All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand.” “This may be treated as most important,” he added.

On Sunday, a reminder was also sent to the party’s MPs in Rajya Sabha. “Be present positively in Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line whip in this regard has already been issued,” the reminder said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed after a nearly four-hour debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi.

Shah is scheduled to move the Bill for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will make all-out efforts to thwart the government’s move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with BJD and YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the bill.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration. In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of “services” in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

All eyes on no confidence motion, Rahul’s reinstatement

The last week of the Monsoon Session will also see the Lok Sabha discussing the no-confidence motion against the government.

At the outset, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday when it is expected to review the stay granted by the Supreme Court on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case and decide on the revocation of his Parliament membership.

If Rahul’s disqualification is revoked, the Congress would prefer him to be the key speaker from the opposition ranks during the no-trust motion which is scheduled to be taken up for debate on Tuesday.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Thursday.

Opposition protests demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur have rocked both Houses since the Monsoon session began on July 20. Last week, the Opposition briefly suspended its protests in the Lok Sabha to allow a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill.

As many as 20 bills have been cleared by the Houses since the session began on July 20. The Lok Sabha has passed 15 bills so far during the Monsoon session, of which 13 were passed after the no-trust motion was admitted on July 26. The Rajya Sabha has passed 12 bills during the session so far, while nine bills have been passed by both Houses.

Crucial bills such as the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill have been passed with little discussion. In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Mediation Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)